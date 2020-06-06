World Indonesia allows nine economic sectors to resume activities The Indonesian government has allowed nine sectors to resume their activities, according to head of the COVID-19 Task Force Doni Monardo.

World Cambodia’s budget revenue reaches 2 billion USD in four months Cambodia collected 8,42 billion riel (about 2 billion USD) in national revenue in the first four months of 2020, up 10 percent against the same period last year.

World Thailand sends officials to ensure proper allocation of gov’t assistance Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has dispatched officials to local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that government assistance has been provided to everyone.