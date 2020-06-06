Cambodia to lose 3 billion USD in revenue from tourism sector
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.(Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia will see a huge loss in revenue generated from tourism sector of around 3 billion USD this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Khmer Times reported.
Minister of Tourism Thong Khon reportedly said during the launch of additional safety measures for tourism-based business that the pandemic has hardest hit the tourism sector around the world and Cambodia will see its foreign and local visitors decline by about 70 percent and 50 percent respectively this year.
During the first four months, Cambodia welcomed 1.16 million foreign visitors, a decline of 52 percent compared with the same period last year, he said.
The country's Ministry of Tourism this week has introduced additional safety measures for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, resorts and transportation to contain the pandemic spread after signs of tourism activities are rebounding.
So far, around 3,000 tourism-related businesses in Cambodia have been closed, leaving more than 45,400 people unemployed, according to the minister./.