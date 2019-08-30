The entrance to Bokor Mountain, in Bokor National Park, where the government intends to build a new city. Viator

Cambodia on August 29 unveiled a master-plan to develop the Bokor Mountain resort, located in the coastal province of Kampot, into a new city.Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction Chea Sophara said the government issued a sub-decree on the establishment of the Bokor City development project in late June, aiming to build the zone into a new city by 2035.The master-plan showed that the project will cover a 9,000-hectare portion of the Bokor Mountain resort and the development will include residential area, commercial zone, multi-purpose development area, physical infrastructure, eco-tourism, administration and public service zone, green spaces, and water storage facilities, among others.Investors and common people are encouraged to buy pieces of land within the project for development purposes, said.He added that the area is the best for both development and natural resources preservation.Ly Rasmey, Deputy Director General of the ministry’s General Department of Construction, said the project is situated about 42 km west of the provincial town of Kampot, and 180 km southwest of Phnom Penh.The project aims to turn the area into a smart and green city and as the top eco-tourism site in Cambodia's mountainous areas, he said.Tourism Ministry Undersecretary of State Ny Phally expressed his hope that the new city will help attract more tourists to Kampot.Phally said Kampot received more than 110,000 tourists in the first six months of 2019, up 21 percent over the same period last year.Pel Kosal, Deputy Provincial Governor of Kampot, said the project will become a new catalyst to boost socio-economic development in the province.-VNA