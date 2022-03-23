Cambodia n Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn speaks at the press conference. (Photo: https://vov.vn/

- Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn has called on Myanmar's concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint in the use of force to ease hostilities.



Sokhonn, who is also the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, said at a press conference at Phnom Penh airport on March 23 after concluding his three-day official visit to Myanmar, that ASEAN member countries and nations worldwide expressed concern over Myanmar's on-going violence and humanitarian crisis, so it was necessary to end violence and create a conducive environment for political dialogue to resolve this crisis.



According to Sokhonn, Myanmar is home to more than 120 ethnic groups and about 20 armed groups, including about 10 groups with strong forces.



He reaffirmed Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s view that “cannot choose war to end war”, and called on Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to be patient for a favourable environment./.