World Singapore charges foreigners with COVID-19 for treatment Singapore has begun to charge foreigners infected with coronavirus for treatment after recording three new imported cases.

ASEAN Trade facilitation to promote ASEAN investment The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) proposed initiatives to promote ASEAN investment through trade facilitation at the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and ABAC Consultation in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on March 10.

World Cambodia celebrates ASEM Day Cambodia, host of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit this year, marked the ASEM Day on March 10 with a view to raising public awareness of the forum’s importance.

World Thai conglomerate to buy UK retailer’s business in Thailand, Malaysia Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group said on March 9 that it will buy British retailer Tesco’s Thai and Malaysian businesses in a deal valued at 8 billion GBP (10.6 billion USD).