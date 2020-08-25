Cambodian PM shares vision for future Mekong-Lancang Cooperation
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivers a remark at the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting held virtually on August 24. (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of the regional cooperation among the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) member nations.
He made the remarks at the 3rd MLC Leaders’ Meeting held virtually on August 24, Cambodia's news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported.
Hun Sen shared his personal view on the vision for the future development of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, saying at a time of global growth de-acceleration, securing new sources of development in the sub-region is a must.
“Therefore, we need to speed up the realisation of the Mekong-Lancang Economic Development Belt (MLEDB) as a new engine of growth for the MLC sub-region,” he said.
He noted that boosting investment in quality infrastructure, connectivity and industrial cooperation will stimulate more cross-border trade and further strengthen the integration of the sub-regional supply chains into the global value chains.
At the same time, promoting science, technology and innovation cooperation can enhance the long-term competitiveness of the sub-region, he added.
“It has been five years already since the Sanya Summit and I believe it is timely for us to initiate a comprehensive assessment based on a sound monitoring and evaluation system to ensure the effectiveness of the MLC framework,” the PM continued.
For example, since the launch of the MLC Special Fund in 2016, Cambodia has received 55 projects covering a broad range of practical cooperation activities, which have produced tangible impacts and contributed significantly to improving the wellbeing of its people, he said.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged the regional countries to show solidarity and mutual trust in combating this common enemy to make sure that it does not devastate national public health and economy.
He reiterated that promoting deeper regional integration and an effective multilateralism are two key priorities of the countries’ common action.
The top Cambodian leader affirmed his commitment to the MLC in building a “Community of Shared Future of Peace and Prosperity.”/.