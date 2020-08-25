World Vietnam attends Army Games 2020 in Russia The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 23 competed at the “Tank biathlon” category within the ongoing Army Games 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

World Cambodia considers allowing more foreign workers The Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training will now allow foreign workers to make up more than 10 percent of certain enterprises’ staff if companies cannot find local workers to fill positions.

World Thailand’s July exports drop 11.3 percent Thailand’s exports in July contracted 11.3 percent year on year to 18.81 billion USD, while its imports were valued at 15.47 billion USD, contracting 26.38 percent compared to the same period last year.

World Cambodia-Thailand trade still growing despite pandemic Trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 82.02 billion THB (2.6 billion USD) in the first half of this year, up 2.27 percent year on year, the Phnom Penh Post reported.