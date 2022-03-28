Cambodian to enjoy Khmer traditional New Year festival in April
People wear masks to prevent COVID-19 infection in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (File photo: Xinhua/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on March 28 once again affirmed that Cambodians can celebrate the Khmer traditional New Year festival in mid-April after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Cambodia-Korea Friendship ENT building of Ang Duong Hospital in Phnom Penh, the PM said this year is an opportunity for people to go sightseeing as COVID-19 is no longer the biggest problem.
Also on March 28, the country’s Ministry of Heath confirmed 54 new COVID-19 infections and no death.
However, Cambodian authorities have warned that a hybrid variant between Omicron and Delta, called Deltacron, has appeared on the Thai border and may enter the nation following the influx of workers from Thailand returning home to celebrate the New Year festival next month./.