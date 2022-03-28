World Thailand to revise economic forecast for 2022 Thailand's Finance Ministry plans to revise its 2022 forecast for Thai economic growth next month, focusing on the impact of rising inflation and spiking energy prices, said a ministry source who requested anonymity.

ASEAN Vietnam joins meeting of ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on March 28, led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC).

World Indonesia proposes standardisation of G20 travel rules Indonesia, chair of the Group of 20 major economies for 2022, has started talks with members on standardising health protocols for travel.

World Philippines, US start largest-ever joint military drills The Philippines and the US kicked off their largest-ever joint military drills on the former’s Luzon Island on March 28.