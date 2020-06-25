Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Electricity Authority of Cambodia (EAC) has said Cambodia will not face the shortage of electricity during this dry season due to falling demand caused by COVID-19.



The Phnom Penh Post quoted CEO of the EAC Teng Sokomal as saying that there is no significant increase in electricity demand this year as the pandemic had caused some garment factories and hospitality industries to suspend operations.



He forecast that demand for electricity this year will decline by 20 percent, compared to an increase of around 30 percent last year.



Director General of the General Department of Energy Victor Jona said when demand is down, electricity imports from neighbouring countries will be reduced./.