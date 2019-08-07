Illustrative image (Source: Getty)

- Cambodia’s population growth rate tends to decrease, according to preliminary results of the country’s population census in 2019 announced on August 7.Local media agencies cited Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng as saying that as of March 3, Cambodia’s population stood at 15,288,489 people, of which 7,418,577 were men and 7,869,912 women.Sar Kheng, who is also Chairman of the National Census Committee, said experts examined, contrasted and concluded that Cambodia's national population growth rate tended to slow down due to lower birth rates.Cambodia's annual population growth rate has decreased from 1.5 percent between 1998 and 2008 to 1.2 percent between 2008 and 2019, but this in recent years was still 1 percent higher than the average population growth in Southeast Asia.According to the census, the most populous locality in Cambodia is Phnom Penh, with 2,129,371 people, while Kep province is the one with the smallest population of 41,798 people.Other preliminary results in the census also show that the population density in Cambodia is 86 people/sqkm and the sex ratio is 94 men/100 women, unchanged from 2008.The census was conducted in 11 days, from March 3 -13, 2019. This is the third in the country, which is conducted every 10 years.-VNA