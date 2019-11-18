World Cambodia enjoys surge in export of footwear, travel goods Cambodia’s export of travel goods surged in the January-September period of this year to 385 million USD, mostly thanks to tax privileges they received from the US under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

World Indonesia to build its first spaceport Indonesia plans to construct its first spaceport in Biak, Papua, to serve the country’s rocket test launches, the country’s National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) has confirmed.

World EU supports ASEAN in sustainable use of peatland, haze mitigation The European Union (EU) has launched the civil society component of a 24 million EUR (about 26 million USD) programme to support Sustainable Use of Peatland and Haze Mitigation in ASEAN (SUPA).​

World RoK promotes economic relations with ASEAN countries through FTAs The Republic of Korea (RoK) is exploring the possibility of forging individual free trade agreements (FTAs) with more ASEAN members in a move to further boost growing economic ties with the region, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior trade official of the RoK.