Cambodia’s princess passes away at age 76
Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, daughter of late king Norodom Sihanouk, passed away in Thailand on November 18 at the age of 76, due to her illness, reported Fresh News.
Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Buppha Devi (L) at an event in New Delhi on February 18, 2004 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The Cambodian Princess was born on January 8, 1943. She was the country’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts from 1998 to 2004 and director of the Royal Ballet of Cambodia.
She is the elder sister of Prince Norodom Ranariddh, and a half-sibling of current Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni./.