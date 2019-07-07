Illustrative photo (Source: Phnom Penh Post)

- Cambodia shipped 118,401 tonnes of rice to China in the first half of 2019, an annual increase of 66 percent.According to a report from Cambodia’s Secretariat of One Window Service for Rice Export, China remained the top buyer of its rice during the period, with the amount shipped to China accounting for 42 percent of the country's total rice export.Meanwhile, Cambodia exported 93,503 tonnes of rice to the European market, down 32 percent against last year. The reduction resulted from the European Union imposing duties on rice importing from Cambodia for three years beginning this year in a bid to curb a surge in rice imports from the country and to protect European producers.The report said the Southeast Asian country’s rice exports to 50 countries and regions worldwide during the January – June period amounted to 281,538 tonnes, up 3.7 percent year-on-year.-VNA