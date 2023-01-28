World Thailand: Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes registered as GI product The Ministry of Commerce has announced the registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes from Phitsanulok province as a new geographical indication (GI) product.

ASEAN EU to focus on deepening economic ties with ASEAN: diplomat Strengthening the connectivity between the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and deepening the bilateral economic ties will be one of the priorities of the 27-member union this year, according to EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans.

World Malaysia: Air passenger traffic hits record high in 2022 Malaysia's passenger traffic across all local airports operated by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) saw a substantial increase to 52.7 million last year from 10.72 million in 2021.

World Indonesia to set emission quotas for several coal-fired power plants Indonesia has set a target of issuing emission quotas for some coal-fired power plants within this month as a first step towards creating a mechanism for domestic carbon trading.