Cambodia's ruling party opens extraordinary national congress
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) opened its extraordinary national congress at its headquarters in Phnom Penh on January 28.
According to CPP spokesperson Sok Eysan, on the first day, following an opening speech of CPP Honorary President Samdech Heng Samrin, participants will review the party's work in the 2018-2023 period and sketch out directions and tasks for 2023.
The congress's agenda also includes CPP policies in national construction and defence in the 2023-2028 period and tasks for the general election slated for July 23.
CPP President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen will address the event.
Earlier, in a speech at a graduation ceremony of Western University in Phnom Penh, CPP President Hun Sen said the extraordinary congress is held to build a policy framework for the 2023-2028 period, with the participation of district officials who will give their opinions on policy directions of the party in the next five years.
The congress draws nearly 3,560 local and central delegates across Cambodia.
CPP is the largest political party of Cambodia, which has been ruling the country for the past six tenures. In the fifth communal election in 2022, the party won 9,376 seats, including 1,648 out of 1,652 leading positions in communes and wards nationwide.
The party is expected to release a statement on the outcomes of the congress after its conclusion./.
