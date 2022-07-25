At the launch ceremony of the campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – A campaign on environmental sanitation and personal hygiene to prevent and control epidemics was launched in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 25.



The launch ceremony was held by the Ministry of Health in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee and with the support of Unilever Vietnam.



According to the health sector, as the COVID-19 pandemic was basically under control in Vietnam, many people have let their guards down.



Moreover, hand-foot-mouth and dengue fever are spreading in many cities and provinces nationwide, with 92,000 cases of dengue fever reported so far this year, from which 36 people have died. Binh Duong province alone recorded 12 deaths.



In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said the epidemics are expected to continue developing, noting that the health sector calls for the active participation of all-level authorities, agencies, socio-political organisations and people to fight these outbreaks.



The campaign will feature various activities, including meetings and field trips to localities and others aiming to raise public awareness of environmental sanitation and personal hygiene./.