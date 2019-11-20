Can Tho exhibition spotlights Cambodian culture
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – An exhibition featuring Cambodian culture kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 19 as part of the Cambodia Culture Week 2019 in Vietnam.
On display are 50 artistic photos introducing Vietnamese people to the diversity of Cambodian culture with the country’s natural beauty and hospitality, as well as tangible and intangible culture heritages such as Angkor Watt, and Khmer dancing which have been recognised by UNESCO as world cultural heritages.
Traditional handicrafts such as scarves, traditional costumes, lacquer ware, leather and wood carvings and silk are also on show.
Ek Buntha, Deputy General Director of the administration of financial and economic policy and affairs, said the event is expected to help Vietnamese people understand more about Cambodian culture and people, contributing to maintaining the long-lasting friendship between the two countries.
Le Ngoc Dinh, Deputy General Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, saying that it is the foundation for developing bilateral relations.
The exhibition will run until November 22. /.