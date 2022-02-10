Can Tho to pilot specific development mechanisms, policies
A corner of Can Tho city (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Can Tho (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Can Tho held a conference on February 9 discussing the implementation of the 15th National Assembly’s Resolution No.45 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the Mekong Delta city, and some key socio-economic development tasks for 2022.
At the event, delegates discussed the making of projects to carry out the resolution to be submitted to the Government and relevant ministries for approval.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong said that the resolution is a new opportunity to promote the rapid development of Can Tho – one of the five centrally-run cities of Vietnam.
It aims to concretise the Politburo’s Resolution No.59 on building and developing Can Tho city by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
In order to well organise the implementation of Resolution No.45, the city leader requested departments and sectors to exert every effort to carry out it drastically with the highest determination./.