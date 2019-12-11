Society Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.

Society Government approves Tuyen Quang-Phu Tho expressway project The Government has approved the construction of an expressway connecting the northern provinces of Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) format after three years of delays.

Society Hanoi to build ten pedestrian bridges Hanoi plans to build ten more pedestrian bridges in crowded streets in the inner city in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety.

Society Workshop discusses migrants’ health in Vietnam Health of migrants in Vietnam was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on December 10 by the Ministry of Health, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation.