Can Tho University receives JICA President Award 2019
At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 11 presented the 15th JICA President Award to Can Tho University.
At the awarding ceremony, Chief Representative of JICA’s Vietnam Office Konaka Tetsuo said the annual award aims to honour excellent individuals and organisations for their contributions to human resources and social development in developing countries via international cooperation projects.
This year, the award is presented to 58 individuals and organisations worldwide, he added.
Rector of the Can Tho University Ha Thanh Toan, for his part, said it is a great honour of the university to receive the award, adding the university has affirmed its prestige and important role as a leading education and training facility in the Mekong Delta region, particularly in the field of agriculture.
Since its establishment in 1966, the university has carried out a wide range of researches on rising sea levels, water pollution and climate change, among others, so as to pen rational solutions to sustainable agricultural production in response to climate change, he added.
For years, JICA has supported the university with non-refundable aid programmes and training of high-quality human resources in agriculture, aquaculture and environment.
Currently, the Can Tho University is joining hands with various Japanese universities to carry out researches and projects in climate change and agriculture./.