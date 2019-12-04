Japan ready to assist Vietnam in natural disaster preparedness
The working session between the delegation of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and JICA experts (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) - A delegation of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had a working visit to Japan from November 30 – December 4 to learn the host country’s experiences in coping with super Typhoon Hagibis, especially in the dyke management.
While in Japan, the delegation made a fact-finding tour of the submerged area in Tokyo and the prefectures of Nagano and Ibaraki. Besides, members of the delegation also had a working session with leading officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the matter.
During the working sessions, JICA leading officials briefed their guests on the devastation of the storm, stressing that it has helped push up new concepts on the preparedness against natural disasters in Japan.
They affirmed that JICA is ready to assist Vietnam in coping natural disasters in the context that climate change is happening in a very complicated way.
For his part, Deputy Director of the general department Vu Xuan Thanh expressed deep sympathies to the Japanese people on the losses caused by the storm, and spoke highly of the work by Japanese authorities. He also expressed his hope that the Japanese government in general and the JICA will help Vietnam build scenarios to cope with flooding, flash flood and landslide in Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas, as well as establish automatic watching system along its rivers.
Super Typhoon Hagibis unleashed on Japan’s coast on October 12, with the highest rainfall recorded in the history in many areas of the country. Latest statistics by the Japanese government show that it killed 91 people, made four others missing, damaged nearly 10,000 houses and submerged nearly 84,400 others./.