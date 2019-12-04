Environment 3rd Wildlife Protection Awards honors law enforcement officials, teams The non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) held a ceremony on December 2 to honour individuals and collectives in the field of law enforcement with outstanding contributions in wildlife protection.

Environment MoNRE announces indicators for environmental supervision The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced it had issued a set of environmental indicators to evaluate results of environmental protection nationwide.

Environment Marine plastic pollution needs thorough solutions Vietnam has been listed as one of the top five plastic polluters in the world, so eco-friendly technical solutions and the use of bio-degradable plastic products need urgent promotion, participants at a workshop heard on November 29 in Hanoi.

Environment Captive monkey released into the wild A male stump-tailed macaque, or Macaca arctoides, has been released into the wild of the Ba Na-Nui Chua nature reserve after undergoing nine days of treatment at the central city-based Truong Son Viet veterinary clinic.