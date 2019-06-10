A view of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

– Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with a high-ranking delegation of the Lao capital Vientiane on June 10 to discuss bilateral multi-sector cooperation in the coming time.Speaking at the session, head of the visiting Lao delegation, Governor of Vientiane Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune stressed Vietnam – Laos traditional relations, adding that Laos considers Can Tho a favourable destination for investors.He said Vientiane wants to boost cooperation with Can Tho in agriculture, particularly the cultivation of rice and fruit; exchanges of production experience, modern technology application, and knowledge on animal husbandry diseases; and food safety control.The official said Vientiane will encourage and facilitate large agricultural firms from Laos to study Can Tho’s market so that they will invest more in the city.In terms of education, Vientiane welcomes teachers and students from Can Tho to study and intern in local educational establishments, and wants to send its lecturers, students and researchers to universities and research institutes in the Mekong Delta, he said.The governor noted his city also hopes for more annual cultural exchanges and better tourism cooperation between the sides.Taking into account suggestions made by his guest, Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Tran Quoc Trung said the city will make efforts to improve its business climate, creating favorable conditions for Lao investors, including those from Vientiane.He hoped the Lao capital to support Can Tho in organising periodical meetings with Lao investors.-VNA