Business Vietnam to increase coal imports in 2025-2035 period: Ministry Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Cashless payment brings priceless benefits for users More people opted for cashless payment as it was encouraged and became the norm during COVID-19 outbreak to avoid direct contact.

Business Cold-water fish breeder in Thanh Hoa earning substantial profits ​Ha Khac Sam is the proud owner of a 300 square metre sturgeon and salmon farm in Thanh Hoa province. He sells an average of eight or nine tonnes of fish each year, earning around 3 billion VND and generating jobs for many local people.

Business Plenty of opportunities for trade expansion with South Africa: Official There are plenty of opportunities for Vietnamese goods to enter South Africa and the regional countries, and for the two sides to boost business in multiple areas, Pham Thanh Hai, head of the Trade Office in South Africa, told Vietnam News Agency on August 19.