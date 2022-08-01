Career fair hosted for Vietnamese students in Australia
The United Association of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia, (UAVS) has hosted the UAVS Career Fair 2022 in Sydney, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese senior university students and fresh graduates to connect with enterprises from both countries and seek job vacancies.
The event also aimed to offer the jobseekers insights into the labour market in the both countries, and boost cooperation between Vietnamese and Australian companies, given that the two nations will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year.
It gathered well-known employers from across Australia, such as Chartered Accountants, CPA Australia, ACCA, Servian, Veeam Software, Marriott, and Macquarie Group. Meanwhile, many Vietnamese companies remotely joined the career fair from Vietnam via virtual platform.
Prof. Nguyen Van Tuan, a Leadership Fellow at the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council; Zolboo Tsengel, Data Specialist at Commonwealth Bank; and Annie Mai, an executive at Macquarie Group, were among career orientation guest speakers who shared their personal experience when they looked for the first job or first started a business.
It was estimated that the event was attended by more than 400 Vietnamese jobseekers who are studying at or have graduated from major universities in Australia./.