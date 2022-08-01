Society Vietnam attends 8th World Cities Summit A delegation of officials from nine Vietnamese localities are joining the 8th World Cities Summit (WCS) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from July 31 - August 3.

Society Exchange held for young OVs, soldiers from Naval Region 4 An exchange was held on July 31 for officers, soldiers of Naval Region 4 High Command and 126 overseas Vietnamese (OV) students and youngsters joining the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022.

Society Embassy supports Vietnamese citizens drowned in Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has swiftly contacted and provided necessary information about legal procedures to relatives of two Vietnamese citizens who drowned to death in Phuket Island in the morning July 31.

Society Over 5,000 people walk for AO victims in HCM City More than 5,000 people joined a charity walk in support of agent orange (AO)/dioxin victims at Dam Sen Culture Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.