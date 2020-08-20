Case of COVID-19 relapse reported in HCM City
A quarantined area in Tan Phu district, HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - A 27-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 four days after being discharged from hospital, the HCM City Centre of Disease Control said on August 20.
The man was infected with the novel coronavirus in Equatorial Guinea and was admitted to the Central Hospital of Tropical Diseases on July 29.
After testing negative three times, he was discharged from the hospital on August 14 and underwent home quarantine in Thoai Ngoc Hau Street in Hoa Thanh ward, Tan Phu district.
His test results also came back negative on August 16 and 17. On August 18, however, he tested positive.
The man was then moved to the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in normal health, exhibiting no signs of fever, cough, or breathing difficulties.
Authorities have locked down 17 households around his home and quarantined and conducted tests on 52 people having close contact with him./.