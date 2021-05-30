Business Export turnover grows 30.7 percent in five months Vietnam shipped overseas 130.94 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2021, up 30.7 percent annually, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business E-commerce changing domestic retail property market The shift toward e-commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to Vietnam’s retail property market, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business CPI inches up 0.16 percent in May Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in May was up 0.16 percent agaisnt April and 2.9 percent from last year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on May 29.

Business Projects forced to halt construction as building material prices soar The fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, coupled with the recent rise in prices of building materials, has forced many projects to halt construction or even fall into stagnation, which would affect the disbursement of public investment this year.