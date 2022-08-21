The Thanh Hoa Medical College has signed cooperation agreements with eight provinces, training more than 300 students from the neighbouring country. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Thanh Hoa has trained thousands of Laos students over the past years, contributing to the development of the friendship between the two countries.



Currently, 506 Lao students are studying at universities and colleges in the locality, according to the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.



The Thanh Hoa Medical College has signed cooperation agreements with eight provinces, training more than 300 students from the neighbouring country.



To attract more students from Laos, in addition to providing a suitable curriculum, the college creates the most favourable conditions for Lao students and cadres, including reducing tuition fees and offering rewards.



Since 2015, the Thanh Hoa University of Culture, Sports and Tourism has trained about 300 Lao students. The university always pays attention to assisting Lao students, especially in accommodation and learning.



The university has organised many activities to educate students of both countries about the special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos./.