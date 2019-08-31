Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung speaks at the ceremony in Vientiane on August 30 (Photo: VNA)

Participants in the ceremony in Tokyo on August 30 toast the 74th National Day of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Aleksander Harlov (L), representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Sverdlovsk, addresses the celebration in Ekaterinburg city on August 30 (Photo: VNA)

– Ceremonies have been held by diplomatic agencies of Vietnam in many countries around the world to celebrate the 74th National Day (September 2).The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos organised a celebration in Vientiane on August 30 which saw the presence of Khamphanh Phommathat, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Chief of the LPRP Central Committee’s Office; Sonexay Siphandone, Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister of Laos; and Kikeo Khaykham Phithoune, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education.The event was also attended by many other Lao officials, foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations in the country.In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said since the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, was founded on September 2, 1945, the Vietnamese people have succeeded in gaining national independence, freedom and reunification, as well as in national development and defence.He reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring its relations with Laos and considering the neighbouring country as the “closet and most faithful brother, comrade and friend”.Vietnam is very delighted and proud that the special bilateral friendship and solidarity and comprehensive cooperation have continually been developing, Hung noted.Earlier, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Souphanh Keomixay; Deputy Foreign Minister Khamphao Onthavanh; deputy head of the LPRP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Somphon Sichaleun, and Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee Alounxay Sounnalath came to the Vietnamese Embassy to offer congratulations.Also on August 30, a similar ceremony took place in Tokyo, attracting Secretary General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Toshihiro Nikai; Minister of Justice Takashi Yamashita; Minister in charge of regional revitalisation Katayama Satsuki; Chairman of the National Public Safety Commission Junzo Yamamoto; leader of the Komeito Party Natsuo Yamaguchi; and Deputy Foreign Minister Toshiko Abe.At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam reviewed the remarkable achievements Vietnam has obtained over the last 74 years.Nam also expressed his delight at the progress of the two countries’ connections with their diplomatic relationship marking 45 years in 2018, adding that he hopes bilateral ties will keep flourishing in the Reiwa era of Japan.At a banquet held in New Delhi the same day, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau highlighted growing relations between Vietnam and India in politics, diplomacy, defence-security, trade-investment, science-technology, culture, education and people-to-people exchange.He added direct air routes between the two nations that are set to be opened from now to the end of this year will create a driving force for bilateral partnerships in tourism, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.At the event that drew more than 300 guests, Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said Vietnam is an important partner in his country’s Act East Policy, believing that the bilateral ties will develop even more strongly in the time to come.At the ceremony held in Ekaterinburg city of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast the same day, Vietnamese Consul General in the city Ngo Phuong Nghi said over the last 74 years, Russia has always been a close and trustworthy friend of Vietnam, which in turn never forgets the enormous and effective support that the Russian people and experts have given to its struggle for national defence and development.Congratulating Vietnam on the 74th National Day, Aleksander Harlov, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Sverdlovsk, affirmed that Vietnam has become a reliable friend of Russia in Southeast Asia. He believed the two countries’ cooperation will develop more practically and effectively in the future.Meanwhile, a celebration of Vietnam’s 74th National Day took place in San Francisco, the US, on August 30. It was attended by officials from the US Department of State’s office in California and local authorities, foreign diplomats, and representatives of the San Francisco-Ho Chi Minh City Sister City Committee.Vietnamese Consul General in San Francisco Nguyen Trac Toan affirmed the country’s wish to further enhance its comprehensive partnership with the US.He voiced his belief that with the cooperation of authorities and relevant sides in the US’s western coast, bilateral relations will thrive further for the sake of the Vietnamese and US people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.On August 28, a ceremony to mark the 74th National Day was also organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil, attracting nearly 300 guests, including senior officials and entrepreneurs of Brazil, representatives of diplomatic corps and Vietnamese people in the South American nation.-VNA