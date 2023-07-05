At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The representative board of Hoa Hao Buddhism in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 held a ceremony to celebrate the religion’s 84th anniversary (May 18, 1939 - 2023).



At the event, Nguyen Van Luong, deputy head of the municipal Department of Religious Affairs, lauded charity activities done by the committee and Hoa Hao Buddhism followers over the past year. He said the activities have reflected compassion and made contributions to the overall outcomes of the city’s social welfare work.



Luong expressed his belief in the religion’s compliance with law and further assistance for with and contributions to the local authorities’ social charity campaigns and programmes.



During the last half of 2022 and the first 6 months of 2023, the Hoa Hao Buddhist community in the southern metropolis actively participated in various social charity activities, such as constructing houses and rural bridges, granting scholarships to underprivileged students, providing free medical check-ups and medicines for the poor, and offering charitable meals to hospitals and the needy. The total value of these works amounted to around 50 billion VND (2.1 million USD)./.