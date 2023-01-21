Character traits of people born in the Year of the Cat
The Cat is the fourth out of the 12 zodiac animals. According to the lunar calendar, this Year of the Cat begins on January 22, 2023 and will conclude on February 9, 2024.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Hanoi (VNA) - The Cat is the fourth out of the 12 zodiac animals. According to the lunar calendar, this Year of the Cat begins on January 22, 2023 and will conclude on February 9, 2024.
People born in the Year of the Cat are assessed as intelligent, clever, agile and subtle, with a far-sighted vision. They often treat people with enthusiasm and kindness, and are always ready to help others when they are in need.
At work and in life, these people are quick-witted, intelligent, imaginative and clear-headed, so they can succeed in areas that need precise calculation, business or art.
Being optimistic, honest, and easy to forgive others and adapting to any situation are also their outstanding characteristics.
Most of them are sensitive and emotional, and have a rich internal life./.