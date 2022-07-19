Charm of Ban Sam Waterfall in Cao Bang
The Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark is home to various wonderful landscapes, including Ban Sam Waterfall in Quang Hoa district.
-
The seven-tier Ban Sam Waterfall attracts a large number of visitors during the summer season. (Photo: VNA)
-
The seven-tier Ban Sam Waterfall attracts a large number of visitors during the summer season. (Photo: VNA)
-
The waterfall is part of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark. (Photo: VNA)
-
An aerial view of the waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
-
The seven-tier Ban Sam Waterfall attracts a large number of visitors during the summer season. (Photo: VNA)