Charm of Ban Sam Waterfall in Cao Bang

The Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark is home to various wonderful landscapes, including Ban Sam Waterfall in Quang Hoa district.
  • The seven-tier Ban Sam Waterfall attracts a large number of visitors during the summer season. (Photo: VNA)

  • The waterfall is part of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark. (Photo: VNA)

  • An aerial view of the waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

