Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

More than 3,000 children under 16 years old in the central province of Nghe An received free examinations for congenital heart disease under the programme “Trai tim cho em” (Healthy heart operation) held at Nghe An Children’s Hospital from June 7-9.The programme was organised by the military-run telecom Viettel’s branch in Nghe An, the Vietnamese Heart Fund of the Vietnam Television and doctors from the Children’s Heart Centre of Central Children’s Hospital, and Nghe An Children’s Hospital.Poor children found suffering from heart disease can apply for free surgery under the programme.Dr. Nguyen Ly Thinh Truong, Director of the Children’s Heart Centre of the Central Children’s Hospital, said the early detection of heart diseases will help the kids receive timely treatment and get a normal life.Since 2011, more than 100,000 children in 46 cities and provinces have received free examinations for congenital heart diseases under the Healthy heart operation programme. More than 1,000 were found to have the diseases and got help for treatment.-VNA