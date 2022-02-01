Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Patricio Becker (L) at a meeting with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Patricio Becker has shared his feelings about the first time he has welcomed a Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in the country, saying despite changes in society, traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese people have still been upheld and brought into play.



Tet is an occasion for foreigners living in the country to experience the local traditional culture, including the preparations for Tet - the biggest and most important traditional festival in Vietnam, he told the Vietnam News Agency.



Streets have been decorated colourfully, especially with peach blossoms - a symbol of growth, good luck, happiness, and prosperity, he said, adding that he has also tried the “chung” cake, an indispensable dish in every Vietnamese family once Tet arrives.



The diplomat noted 2021 was an important milestone in Chile - Vietnam relations when the two countries marked the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Over the past decades, they have maintained and developed the close-knit and diverse ties, particularly in trade and culture.



Becker said his embassy has made unceasing efforts to introduce more products from Chile to the Vietnamese market, and in this Tet holiday, families in Vietnam can enjoy the Chilean cherry, famous for its quality, sweetness, and size.





Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Patricio Becker (Photo: the Chilean Embassy in Vietnam)

In terms of cultural exchange, he expressed his hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be brought under control around the globe so that the two sides can organise in-person meetings and carry out initiatives to bring the Vietnamese and Chilean peoples closer together.



According to the ambassador, his country can be a strategic partner of Vietnam in sustainable development and green growth. As the Southeast Asian nation is striving to make policy changes to obtain sustainable development, the two countries have much room for cooperation in this regard.



Suggesting cooperation in e-mobility, he said Chile has designed policies for promoting e-mobility in public transport with a view to reducing carbon emissions in power generation and replacing fossil fuel with electricity in transport and other sectors in the economy.



E-mobility will create favourable conditions for the fight against climate change, one of the priorities of Vietnam. Sharing experience and knowledge in this field will help both countries achieve their desired development, in line with the international commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK, Becker noted.



On this occasion, he extended the best New Year wishes to all Vietnamese people./.

VNA