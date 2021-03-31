World ASEAN+3 region predicted to grow 6.7 percent this year The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecast the ASEAN+3 region will expand by 6.7 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, after contracting marginally by 0.2 percent in 2020.

World Indonesia, Japan foster cooperative ties in multiple spheres Indonesia and Japan held a diplomatic and defence strategic dialogue in Tokyo on March 30, agreeing to foster cooperation in various fields.