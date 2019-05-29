Illustrative photo (Source: camwn.gxau.edu.cn)

The China-ASEAN music week 2019 opened in Nanning, the capital of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 28.The event brought together 256 musicians and experts from 25 countries and territories, including 110 musicians from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).During the week, more than 40 concerts, presentations and forums on music will be held.Indonesia, the country of honor at the event, will host an exhibition of musical instruments and a gamelan concert.Workshops on ASEAN folk musical instruments will be organized for the first time in the framework of the China-ASEAN music week by Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar and Thailand.First held in 2012, the China-ASEAN music week is considered a platform for art exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN, thus deepening mutual understanding and friendship.The week will last until June 3.-VNA