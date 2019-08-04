The assembly line of Gold AYA Motor International Co Ltd in Mandalay. (Photo: Kyaw Ko Ko/Myanmar Times)

The China-Myanmar joint venture Gold AYA Motors International Group Co. Ltd. has introduced its first car that was assembled in Myanmar.The car is a Changhe Q35 SUV model.In 2017, Chinese-based Shining Star Group and Myanmar-based Royal Ye Htut Moe Kaung International company established the Gold AYA Motors International Group Co. Ltd. In March 2018, the firm was licenced to produce and sell cars as well as offer relevant after-sales and financial services in Myanmar.Gold AYA Motors has so far set up branches in Mandalay and Yangon, with its plant in Mandalay estimated to have a capacity of producing 5,000 cars a year.-VNA