Business SeABank posts 2.3-fold surge in Q1 pre-tax profit The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) earned pre-tax consolidated profit of 698.3 billion VND (nearly 30.4 million USD) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of nearly 2.3-fold year-on-year.

Business Ceremony announces establishment of new economic zone in Kien Giang A ceremony was held in Ha Tien city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 2 to announce the establishment of the Ha Tien Border-Gate Economic Zone, the province’s only economic zone.

Business Aquatic product exports up 3 percent in Q1 Vietnam’s export turnover of aquatic products in March has been estimated at around 640 million USD, bringing the total for the first quarter of the year to 1.64 billion USD, up 3 percent year-on-year.