Chinese victims in traffic accident in Khanh Hoa return home
All 18 victims who were injured in a recent serious traffic accident on Khanh Le Pass in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
Relevant agencies immediately take the injured to the Khanh Hoa Province General Hospital for emergency treatment right after the incident happens. (Photo: VNA)
Among them, 16 Chinese citizens have returned to their country.
Those with minor injuries have been discharged from the hospital since July 19. The severely injured people, including two Vietnamese tour guides, took a longer time to recover and were discharged from the hospital in late July.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoa Nam, further investigations into the accident is underway.
For the four fatalities, who are Chinese, three were cremated and their ashes have been repatriated as per their family's wishes. The remaining victim is still awaiting his family's consent and will be brought back to China in the coming time, he said.
Relevant agencies immediately took the injured to the Khanh Hoa Province General Hospital for emergency treatment right after the incident happened and promptly provided support for the victims during the hospitalization, Nam said, adding that they have also collaborated with the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to address relevant issues.
The accident occurred on Khanh Le pass on July 18 afternoon. Ho Ngoc Hung, a 58-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, was driving the vehicle from Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province when he lost control of the coach.
Three victims died at the scene of the incident, while one passed away on the way to the hospital.
Khanh Le pass, with a length of 33km, is one of the longest passes in Vietnam, with sharp bends, high cliffs, and deep ravines. There have been many traffic accidents here in the past./.