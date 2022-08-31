Among the participants are those who come from circus “superpowers” such as China, Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mongolia, the United States, and Cuba.

Artists will perform a variety of acts in acrobatics, juggling, tightrope walking, magic, and clown performing. The show is expected to be a platform to showcase creativity, skill, and the cultural features of each participating nation.

Most notably, their performances have never previously won prizes in international circus festivals held in Vietnam.

The performances will be judged by two Vietnamese and three foreign experts.

The organizing board will award gold, silver, and bronze medals to outstanding creative acts, as well as certificates of merit to each participating troupe.

The event will see both local and foreign troupes putting on performances in several locations across the capital in order to entertain people during the festival./.

