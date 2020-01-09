CNBC describes Mu Cang Chai as a remote gem deep in the valleys foreged by waters of the Red River with a series of colourful mountain villages encircled by fields of towering rice terraces.

“The fields are agricultural feats of precision — rugged mountains blanketed with emerald stairways that, seemingly, ascend to the heavens above,” it says.

The site goes on to describe how rice terraces have been grown in Mu Cang Chai, saying the ancestors of northern Vietnam’s local hill tribes centuries ago created this beautiful place for the most basic of reasons — to survive.

The site adds there is never a bad season to see Mu Cang Chai, as the rice terraces are beautiful year-round.

“In the spring, near-neon shades of green arise as the seedlings sprout from the water. In the warm summer months, brilliant green terraces fill the countryside with bursts of color.”/.

VNA