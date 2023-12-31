A corner of Bangkok (Photo: The Nation)

Bangkok (VNA) – The US’s CNN has named Bangkok capital of Thailand among the top 10 ultimate places worldwide to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one.

CNN reported that when tourists seek the most vibrant nightlife in Asia, Bangkok is always on their minds. It's considered a fitting spot to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year for those who enjoy the bustling atmosphere, lights, colours, sounds and fun.

Celebrating New Year in Bangkok, tourists can witness spectacular fireworks at ICONSIAM, a renowned shopping mall and entertainment venue along the Chao Phraya river. They might also continue the celebration at sky-high bars like Sky Beach Bangkok, the highest rooftop bar in Bangkok, or Sirocco, the exhilarating rooftop restaurant.

Travellers seeking a peaceful atmosphere on the first day of the new year can visit temples and pagodas.

Meanwhile, CNN also mentioned Bangkok among the 23 cities worldwide with the most delicious roadside food./.

