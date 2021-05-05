Coach Park announces members of national men’s U22 team
Head coach Park Hang-seo has finalised a list of 34 players in the national men’s U22 team for the first time this year, in preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers.
The U22 squad will hold training sessions from May 11 to June 6.
Football clubs with the most players selected include Nam Dinh FC, with five, People’s Police FC with four, and Sai Gon FC, SHB Da Nang, Song Lam Nghe An, and Viettel with three each.
The four goalkeepers in the squad are Y Eli Nie, Tran Liem Dieu, Quan Van Chuan, and Trinh Xuan Hoang.
There are also seven forwards, eight defenders, and 15 midfielders.
The SEA Games is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2 with 40 sports featured and will be the second time Vietnam has hosted the biennial event.
Qualifiers for the AFC U23 Asian Cup are slated for October 23-31./.