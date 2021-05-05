Culture - Sports Ceramics museum takes shape in Hanoi A ceramics museum is in its final stage in Bat Trang ceramics craft village – an ideal tourist destination in Hanoi, with its shape inspired by the local turntables and ancient kilns.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese theatre artists to attend online Asian festival The Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema will perform King Oedipus at the 6th Asian Theatre Schools Festival (AETC) held online due to COVID-19 in Beijing, China, from May 18 to 23.