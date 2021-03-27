Vietnam’s most outstanding athletes in 2020 honoured at the programme (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A programme to honour outstanding athletes, coaches, and disabled athletes and coaches for disabled athletes was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on March 27 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day.



Addressing the event, VSA Deputy Director Tran Duc Phan highlighted the formation and development of the national sports sector over the last 75 years.



He congratulated honoured athletes and coaches on their excellent achievements, expressing his hope that they will show better performance at regional and international tournaments.



After more than two months of voting, the organising board selected 10 athletes and five coaches, and five disabled athletes and three coaches for disabled athletes, who made excellent achievements in 2020.



Captian of Hanoi Football Club striker Nguyen Van Quyet, who recently won the 2020 Vietnamese Golden Ball, was honoured the first in the list.



Big names of Vietnamese sports such as Nguyen Van Duong (Boxing ), Nguyen Thi Oanh (athletics), Le Tu Chinh (athletics), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Huynh Nhu (football), Loc Thi Dao (archery), Dinh Phuong Thanh (gymnastics), Thach Kim Tuan (weightlifting), Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (swimming) were also honoured on this occasion.



Coach Truong Viet Hoang of Viettel Football Club, was was named, along with coaches from other sports like Doan Thi Kim Chi (football), Cap Manh Tuan (archery), Huynh Huu Chi (weighlifting) and Nguyen Van Hoang (athletics).



For sports for disabled athletes, Javelin thrower Cao Ngoc Hung led the list, which also included Do Thanh Hai and Vo Thanh Tung (swimming), Nguyen Binh An (weighlifting), and Tran Thi Bich Thuy (chess).



Meanwhile, Dang Van Phuc (athletics), Nguyen Dang Vien (swimming) and Nguyen Hong Phuc (weighlifting) were named the most outstanding coach for disabled athletes./.

VNA