Coach Hoang Anh Tuan (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

- Head coach of Vietnam's U18 football team Hoang Anh Tuan has resigned after his team were disqualified from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U18 Championship in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.Vietnam just needed a 1-0 win over Cambodia in the final Group B game to make semi-finals, but they lost to the underdogs 1-2 at Thong Nhat Stadium.It was the first time Vietnam has been defeated by Cambodia at any junior or senior level in an official championship.The hosts' only goal came in extra time through striker Nguyen Kim Nhat.Captain Sieng Chanthea and Thy Lieng scored for the visitors in the second half.It was the third time in a row Vietnam's U18s were ousted from the regional tournament.Tuan said in the post-match conference that he could make no excuses for the loss."We lost and were disqualified," said Tuan. "My players were not really nervous in this match but they were eager to score a goal and it caused many problems. I can take responsibility for the defeat.""It is youth football and players still have many chances ahead," he added. "They need time to practise more and sharpen their skills."Australia made the semi-finals in style after trouncing Singapore 5-0. Malaysia lost 0-1 to Thailand but still qualified as the second-placed team.Australia will play Myanmar while Malaysia will face Indonesia on August 17.-VNA