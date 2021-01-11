Business Infographic Sectors continue to grow despite Covid-19 Despite being affected by COVID-19 in 2020, all 3 areas of agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction; services still achieved a higher growth rate compared to 2019.

Business Infographic 2020 FDI attraction hits 28.35 billion USD Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.