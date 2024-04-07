Law enforcement agencies have been stepping up inspections and imposing strict penalties on violations by Vietnamese fishing vessels, to prevent and put an end to IUU fishing.

Around-the-clock check and management of the vessel monitoring systems have been conducted, thus providing timely assistance fishermen to address technical issues and take strict actions against violations.

More efforts have been put in detecting and strictly handling vessel owners, who violate the fishing regulations to swiftly lifting the yellow card warning imposed by the European Commission on Vietnamese seafood.

In 2023, the Border Guard High Command coordinated with local authorities and relevant agencies to disseminate information to nearly 460,000 fishermen, and sent messages to over 2,350 mobile phone subscribers.

These communication campaigns have contributed to raising awareness and fostering responsible fishing practices.

Thanks to these concerted efforts, the number of Vietnamese fishing vessels violating foreign waters has shown a gradual decrease each year./.

