Business Hanoi outlines scenarios for goods supply amid COVID-19 outbreak Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade has mapped out four scenarios to ensure the sufficient supply of goods for people in quarantine zones amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project Dong Nai province’s authorities plan to speed up capital disbursement, as well as site clearance, compensation and resettlement for affected households, so that construction of Long Thanh International Airport can begin this year.

Business Hanoi’s businesses asked to promote operations amid pandemic Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has asked local enterprises to step up operations while preparing their response plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19 With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.