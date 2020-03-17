Business Viettel reports 12.8 percent revenue growth in February Viettel Group has reported that its revenue in February surged by 12.8 percent year-on-year, breaking its target for the month by 2 percent despite the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Dong Nai seeks ways to support coronavirus-affected firms Many economic sectors in the southern province of Dong Nai, including major industries, are expected to face a range of difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19, especially in ensuring supplies of production materials.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on March 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.