Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (R) hosts a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal, who is on his first-ever working visit to Vietnam from November 9-19.

Anh affirmed that the CPV always treasures and wants to continuously consolidate and strengthen cooperative relations with countries and parties that have traditional ties with the CPV, including the PCP, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well.

Taking note of development steps in Vietnam-Peru economic, trade, and investment ties, he said the cooperation potential and opportunities remain ample, especially since both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and two-way trade is showing an increasing trend.



The official proposed the PCP and the leftwing coalition "United for Peru" actively support the launch of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to leverage the strengths and explore the potential of each country.



He also suggested facilitating the exchange of high-level delegations, party-to-party cooperation, maintaining bilateral cooperation mechanisms, increasing trade exchange, and working closely together at multilateral forums such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and CPTPP.



Anh believed that the year 2024 marking the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Peru diplomatic ties will be a memorable milestone in cooperative ties between the two Parties and countries across various fields, from politics, economy to culture, sports, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges.



Speaking highly of the Vietnamese Party and State's policies and guidelines on stabilising the macro-economy and enhancing global integration, Villanueva Carbajal stressed that the PCP always treasures its traditional relationship and solidarity with the CPV, supports the enhancement of relations between Vietnam and Peru, as well as with MERCOSUR, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, stability, cooperation and development.



He affirmed his commitment to continue to contribute to the enhancement of friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, States, and the people of the two countries in the coming time.

At the talks between the CPV and CPC delegations. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning of the same day, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held talks with the PCP delegation.



The two sides informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest, as well as measures to improve the effectiveness of cooperation between the CPV and CPC in the near future.

They shared the view that both parties should actively increase the exchange of information and opinions through various flexible forms, continue mutual support and coordination at international forums of political parties and step up friendly exchanges between the two countries’ people, thus pushing forward bilateral economic cooperation and potential areas, and jointly hold celebrations for the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.

While in Vietnam, the CPC delegation is scheduled to hold working sessions with the Central Theoretical Council, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and several economic groups and enterprises. They will also pay working trips to Quang Ninh province and Ho Chi Minh City./.