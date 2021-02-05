Communist Party of Vietnam richly deserves people’s trust: Sputnik
Russian news agency Sputnik laid stress on the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in its latest article posted on February 3, describing it as a key factor for the success of the revolutionary cause in the Southeast Asian country.
At the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
The article recalled the historical milestone of the Party foundation on February 3, 1930 with the first political platform which opened up a new period for the Vietnamese revolution - the time for struggling for national independence and socialism.
It highlighted that the founding of the CPV was the result of the development of the Vietnamese workers and patriotic movements in combination with the Marxism-Leninism. Taking advantage of the international support and intrinsic strengths, the Party has attained resounding success and made significant contributions to the struggle for peace, independence and advancement in the world.
The CPV led the Vietnamese people in the fight for national liberation and independence that resulted in the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945, as well as to beat the French and US invaders, the article said.
Under the leadership of the Party, Vietnam, from an impoverished nation with poor infrastructure, has risen to a middle-income country which has seen remarkable improvements in local livelihoods, breakthroughs in the political system, consolidated national solidarity bloc, and increasing prestige and position in the international area, it quoted Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong as saying.
Despite being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam achieved an impressive gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.91 percent in 2020, among the highest in the world. Besides, the country has been a proactive and responsible member in the international community’s activities. It successfully assumed the roles as ASEAN Chair in 2020, AIPA-41 Chair, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 tenure.
Sputnik reiterated Vietnam’s achievements in the past 91 years have been a testament to the sound leadership of the CPV, which has been growing and well deserving the expectations and trust of the Vietnamese people.
Meanwhile, the website of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Union on February 3 ran an article highlighting the outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the CPV.
The Party will lead the political system and the whole society to develop the socialist-oriented market economy, it said, listing the country’s development goals set by the congress which include average GDP growth rate of 6.5-7 percent during 2021-2025, income per capita of 4,700-5,000 USD, becoming an upper-middle income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2045.
The article pointed out several challenges to the CPV which were discussed at the congress such as renewal of the leadership mode, fight against corruption, wastefulness, group benefit, and manifestations of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.
Furthermore, it underscored Vietnam’s achievements in both internal and external affairs under the leadership of the CPV, from socio-economic development to assumption of ASEAN Chair 2020 and outstanding activities at the UN./.