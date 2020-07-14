Society Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Society Prime Minister lauds devotion of youth volunteers The Party, State, and people will forever bear in mind the great devotion of and sacrifice by generations of youth volunteers, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a ceremony on July 14 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnamese Youth Volunteer Force (July 15).

Society First-ever meeting to extend gratitude to Heroic Mothers A meeting will be held for Heroic Vietnamese Mothers nationwide as part of activities to mark the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung on July 13.

Society Thai Nguyen to spend 1.55 million USD to upgrade remote schools The People’s Council of the northern province of Thai Nguyen has approved a policy to invest in a project to solidify kindergartens and primary schools for children from ethnic minority groups and remote areas.