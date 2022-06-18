Society Legal proceedings launched against seven Mongolian nationals for stealing property Legal proceedings have been initiated against seven Mongolian nationals involved in a theft of property worth nearly 1.2 billion VND ( about 51,800 USD).

Society Dien Bien holds reburial service for fallen Vietnamese soldiers A ceremony was held at Tong Khao cemetery in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on June 17 to rebury the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives during international missions in Laos.

Society Two jailed for distorting COVID-19 fight Two people, both in Hanoi, have been jailed after spreading distorted information about the Party’s guidelines and policies on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, Platinum Jubilee marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on June 17 held a ceremony to celebrate the 96th birthday anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK and the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.