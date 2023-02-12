Hanoi (VNA) – A concert to mark the 150th birthday of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov will be held on February 17 at the Hanoi Opera House.

The event will be performed by artists of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.



Famous musical pieces at the concert include the violin concerto in D minor, Op.47 of Jean Sibelius, originally composed in 1904 and revised in 1905 and Symphony No.2 in E minor Op.27 of Sergei Rachmaninov.



Rachmaninov was born on April 1, 1873 in Novgorod, Russia, into a musical family. He took up the piano at the age of 4. He studied with Anton Arensky and Sergei Taneyev at the Moscow Conservatory and graduated in 1892./.