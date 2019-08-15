Some 12.88 million people in nine provincial-level regions of China had been affected by Typhoon Lekima as of 4 pm August 13. (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a message of condolences to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on August 15 over the huge human and property losses in the eastern part of China caused by Typhoon Lekima.Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that, some 12.88 million people in nine provincial-level regions of China had been affected by Typhoon Lekima as of 4 pm August 13, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.About 2 million people in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin as well as the city of Shanghai had been relocated, the ministry said.Nearly 13,000 houses collapsed and some 119,000 were damaged, while 996,000 hectares of crops were affected by the typhoon.Lekima landed at around 1:45 am on August 10 in the city of Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province. It made a second landing at 8:50 pm on August 11 on the coast of Qingdao in Shandong province.According to Xinhua, the typhoon, the ninth and strongest of the year, has left 48 dead and 21 missing in Zhejiang, Shandong and Anhui. Zhejiang was the worst hit as the typhoon made the first landing there, leaving 39 dead and nine missing.-VNA