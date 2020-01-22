Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flower wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the traditional New Year.

Politics Deputy PM highlights ASEAN’s priorities at 50th WEF meeting Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the theme and priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 while speaking at a plenary session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Politics PM inspects combat readiness of mobile police force Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected combat readiness of the mobile police force under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on January 21, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Politics Vietnam, Middle East-African nations boost relations Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said Vietnam pays special attention to its relations with Middle East and African countries, which have progressed in various areas over the past years.