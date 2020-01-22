Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.
Speaker of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Kubera
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.
The Czech Senate said in a brief statement that Kubera died on January 21 due to unspecified health problems. He was 72./.