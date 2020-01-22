Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker hinh anh 1Speaker of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Kubera

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.

The Czech Senate said in a brief statement that Kubera died on January 21 due to unspecified health problems. He was 72./.
VNA